Obituary for Michael Rich

Michael Rich

March 25, 1987 – August 10, 2021

On Tuesday, August 10, 2021, Michael Douglas Rich, loving son, brother, and uncle passed away in his home at the age of 34.

Michael was born on March 25, 1987 in Santa Clara, CA to Douglas and Lisa Rich. When he was born the doctor exclaimed “Well he sure is ALL boy!”

Michael had an artful eye and saw the beauty in everything. His passions were drawing, movies, and his family. His enthusiasm and smile were contagious. He was filled with so much love to give and anyone who knew him loved him. Michael was someone that you could easily talk to for hours on end and always had a warm, affectionate hug to give.

Michael is survived by his father, Doug, and his mother, Lisa, his sisters Nicole and Erin, his brother in-law David and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, August 19th, 2021 at Western Gateway Park at 530 p.m.