Obituary for Michael Jodoin

Michael Jodoin

April 5, 1961 – August 3, 2020

Michael Jodoin, 59

Michael Wilfred Jodoin, 59, of Rough and Ready, died August 3, 2020 in Grass Valley as a result of a tragic accident.

Mike was born in Thousand Oaks, CA. He attended Thousand Oaks High School and later graduated from California State University, Northridge with a Bachelor’s degree in Geology. He enjoyed music, disc golf, movies and spending time with family and friends. He loved the outdoors including hiking, travel and rock climbing. Mike was a hard worker and loved to help others. He was also very involved in his local church. He leaves behind two sisters, Cindy Agnew and Jody Jodoin as well as two nieces, Erin Johnson and Breann Horton. Mike was a kind, smart, loving person who had a great sense of humor. We will always remember the fun times we spent with him as a family. He touched many lives and will truly be missed. He was loved by his family and friends and was taken from us too soon.

He was preceded in death by his Father and Mother Wilfred and Pauline Jodoin.

Private services will be held by the family at a future date.