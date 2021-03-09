Obituary for Michael Hill
June 14, 1961 – February 28, 2021
On Sunday February 28 2021, Michael Francis Hill, loving son, brother and friend, passed away suddenly at the age of 59. Michael was born in Pico Rivera, CA and moved to Nevada City in 1975. He graduated from Nevada Union in 1979 and attended Humboldt State University. He is survived by his father John M. Hill, sisters Eleanor, Bridget and Carolyn and their families. He joins his mother Karen, twin brother Patrick and sisters Larissa, Maureen and Monica in heaven. He will be greatly missed by those he leaves behind. Graveside services will be March 26 at 4:00 p.m. at Sierra Memorial Lawn Cemetery.
