Obituary for Michael Heiberger

Michael

Heiberger

October 29, 1939 – April 17, 2021

Michael Edward Heiberger passed peacefully into the presence of his Savior Jesus Christ at his home in Grass Valley Ca on April 17, 2021 at the age of 81. He spent his last days and hours surrounded by his family that loved him very much.

Michael was the middle child of 10 Siblings born to Cecelia and Clement Heiberger in Milford Iowa on October 29th 1939 . Michael served in the US National Guard in 1956 then the 7th Branch of the US Army until 1960.

In 1960 Michael met his wife Roswitha Heidenreich at a military dance in Germany. Michael brought Rosie back to the US and they married in Sioux Falls South Dakota in 1961. Michael and Rosie enjoyed 25 years of marriage and had two sons’ before Roswitha’s tragic car accident while visiting family in Germany that took her life in 1988.

The family moved to San Jose California in 1968 and Michael worked in the dairy Industry. Michael’s early years of home delivery started in South Dakota and continued with Carnation Dairy home delivery in San Jose California. Michael expanded to the commercial industry resulting in his own business partnership Santa Clara Dairy. Michael and his family moved from San Jose to Grass Valley California in 1982. Michael spent his retirement years riding dirt bikes, bicycles and fishing. His majority of time was spent restoring houses and taking care of the maintenance. Michael had an amazing craftsmanship gift and loved to figure out how to get things done both conventionally and non-conventionally. Michael could fix or sustain just about anything that required restoration. Michael had an amazing talent for woodworking and enjoyed tinkering and creating functional items.

Michael enjoyed cross country trips on his touring bicycle and logged thousands of miles. A few of his trips included in his journal were Grass Valley Ca to Sanibel FL where he was relieved to be received by his sister Dorothy and family. A trip from home in Grass Valley to South Dakota to visit his family. A memorable trip with his brothers Bill, Phil and Toni trekking from Sioux Falls South Dakota to the Kenai River in Alaska. Michael, Bill, Phil on bikes and Toni in the Sag wagon -support vehicle. Michael logged endless hours around Nevada County enjoying his local rides with the Sierra Express bicycle club where he developed many friendships. Michael was a member of the Sierra Old timers from 1978 to the early 1990’s. Motocross was a big part of his entire family’s life. The memories and friends he met were some of the best years of his life.

Michael enjoyed annual trips to the Kenai River in Alaska for his long vacations with his family including his brothers, sisters, son and nephews. The family would spend a month together and enjoy fishing for Salmon and Halibut. We have so many impressive pictures of his catches that will make for a lifetime of memories. Michael always had a full freezer of salmon to share with the family as well as great recipes.

To sum up Michael’s life for those that new him he would be referred to as kind, thoughtful, generous and a hardworking man.

Michael is survived by his son Jerome Heiberger, Kristine Heiberger, son James Heiberger, step daughter Michelle Myers , step son Jeffrey Myers and grandchildren and great grandchildren, Siblings Monica Hops , Anthony and Virginia Heiberger, Philip and Joyce Heiberger, Marian Heiberger, Agatha Kelley, Rose Vargas, William and Georgia Heiberger, Helen and Randy Zaleski, Dorothy and Jim Lynch and multiple nieces and nephews.

Michael was proceeded in death by his parents Cecelia and Clement Heiberger, and wife Roswitha Heiberger.

The family would like to thank the Hospice of the Foothills for their compassionate care of Michael and support to family.

In lieu of flowers contributions to Hospice of the Foothills in Grass Valley, California in Michael’s honor would be appreciated.