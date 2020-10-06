Obituary for Michael B. Weaver
Weaver
April 21, 1955 – March 20, 2020
It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our Son and Brother, Michael B. Weaver on March 20,2020. He was 64 years old. He was born in King City, CA to Robert and Barbara Weaver on April 21,1955.He moved to Sacramento with his family when he was three, then to Nevada City when he was 8. He attended local schools before joining the Navy. Served a tour of duty on West Pac, While aboard the USS Elliot he passed over the equator and got his Shellback certificate. After discharge he worked at a lumber mill, an upholstery shop and a yard maintenance business. He is proceeded in death by his father, Robert W. Weaver. He is survived by his mother, Barbara, sisters, Lila, Anita (Sue), and Karen, numerous relatives and friends. There will be no service due to virus. Please plant a flower, shrub or tree in remembrance of him.
