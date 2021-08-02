Obituary for Melinda Keys

Melinda Keys

August 6, 1934 – July 3, 2021

Melinda Purcell Keys, aka Mindy, Mom, Grammy, passed away at home in Nevada City on Saturday, July 3, 2021, after a 4 year battle with ovarian cancer. With grace and gratitude she showed us how to fight cancer and die with dignity.

Mindy was born August 6, 1934, in San Diego, CA. A graduate of Berkeley High School, she was raised by her mother, Janet Purcell, in San Francisco and Berkeley and spent most of her life in the S.F. Bay Area. With the 2017 diagnosis of cancer, she moved in with daughter Kathy and added the fourth generation to the Nevada City household.

Mindy was a lifelong learner, and attended various community colleges, seminars and workshops. She enjoyed travel and was the travel buddy for her daughters on various road trips in the U.S. and further, from the Bahamas to Hawaii, England to Japan. She adored New York City and visited daughter Karen and granddaughters often.

Throughout her life, Mindy was happiest creating things and expressing herself through her hands, finding contentment in cooking, gardening and crafts. She learned and developed her skills, trying everything from painting murals to making twig chairs and lamps. She became a skilled spinner, knitter and crocheter, joining Treadles to Threads Spinning Guild in Pleasant Hill and then the Foothill Fibers Guild in Nevada City.

Mindy was preceded in death by her daughter Debbie Angie Keys. She is survived by her daughter Kathy Hill and son-in-law Chris Hill of Nevada City, her daughter Karen Keys of New York City, grandchildren Christine and son-in-law Marcus RhodenHill, Kurt Keys and Maggie Jacoby, Holly Dulcet, and Emma Blankenship, and great-grandchildren Quinn and Banyan RhodenHill, and many friends.

She is missed.