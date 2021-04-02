Obituary for Max McCann

Max McCann

June 3, 1929 – March 16, 2021

Max Hobart McCann Jr. passed away on March 16, 2021. He was 91. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 10 at 2pm at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary (masks and social distancing required). Max was born on June 3, 1929 to Frances (Hoefferly) and Max H. McCann Sr. He graduated from Whittier High School and Whittier College, and served in the Army from 1950 to 1952. Max was a public school principal for 31 years. He started a real estate brokerage company and he and his wife Ann landscaped, decorated, lived in, and sold many lovely homes. In 1994 he and Ann retired to Grass Valley California. Throughout his life, Max loved to camp and hike in National Parks. He was devoted to the history of Nevada County gold mining and served for twenty years as a docent of the Empire Mine. He was an active member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church Men’s Group, Native Sons of the Golden West, the Gold Country Welcome Club, and the American Legion.

Max was a loving, loyal, and incredibly thoughtful man. He is survived by Ann McCann, his loving wife of 38 years, by his daughters Lynda Price and Laurie Sackley (Mike), by his previous wife Mary McCann, by his stepdaughters Cathy Dupont (Greg) and Deborah Woodle, and by 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He will be missed so very much by all who loved him dearly.

Should you wish to contribute in Max’s name, Emmanuel Episcopal Church and Hospice of the Foothills are suggested.