Obituary for Mattie Sue Haltom

Mattie Sue

Haltom

October 10, 1918 – March 20, 2021

Mattie was born in Arkadelphia, Arkansas on Oct 10, 1918 to Mack and Allie Graham.

Mattie passed away peacefully in her sleep, Saturday March 20. 2021 at the young age of 102 year and 5 months. She was one of 9 children, 3 sisters and 6 brothers. She was raised and worked on a farm while taking care of her siblings since she was the oldest.

She married J.D Haltom of Arkadelphia, Ark in 1937, they had one son David Gary Haltom.

Mattie, her husband, and son moved to Grass Valley, CA in 1949 where she was a housewife and J.D. worked in the timber industry and later went into carpentry.

Mattie took a job at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in Grass Valley where she was their seamstress and housekeeper for over 35 years. She was loved by all who knew her.

Mattie spent the last 17 years in Idaho with her son and daughter in law, Sandy.

Mattie is preceded in death by her husband J.D Haltom, grandson David Haltom and 4 brothers and 1 sister.

She is survived by her son Gary (Sandy) Haltom of Idaho granddaughter Kari (Dan) Morgan of Grass Valley and 1 brother and 2 sisters and many nieces and nephews.

No services will be held.