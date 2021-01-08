Obituary for Matthew Addiego
Addiego
August 25, 1956 – December 29, 2020
Matthew Robert Addiego was born on August 25, 1956 and passed away on December 29, 2020. Born to Robert and June Addiego, Matt attended grammar and high school in San Mateo County, California. He decided to follow in his father’s footsteps and joined Sheet Metal Local 104 Union in the San Francisco Bay Area. At the age of 30, Matt opened his own shop, ACE Sheet Metal and later changed the name to High Sierra Metals when he and his family moved to Pike, California in the Sierra Nevada Foothills. In 1985, he married Mary Jo McNab and together they raised Christopher Robert Addiego. Matt was a metal fabricating genius and could figure out most projects no matter how complicated. He loved to ride his Harley. Matt was an involved father both to his sons Matthew and Christopher but also to his nieces Ali and Lily Adel. The births of his granddaughters Ayla and Aria were a highlight of his life. Matt wore many volunteer hats. He helped form the San Juan Ridge Little League in North San Juan, CA., volunteered at his sons’ schools and coached soccer, both recreation and competitive, for 20 years. Matthew is survived by his wife of 35 years Mary Jo Addiego; his sons Matthew Raymond Addiego (from his first marriage to Cindy Ellis), Christopher Robert Addiego; grandchildren Ayla Marie Addiego, Aria Blossom Addiego; brother Michael Addiego (Leslie). Predeceased by parents, brother Gordon (Bing) Addiego and daughter Mary Kate Addiego. A Celebration of Life will be held once safe from COVID-19.
