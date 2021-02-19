Obituary for Mary T Stallings

Mary T Stallings

September 4, 2020

Mary Stallings left us on Friday, September 4, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. She was 73.

Mary was born August 9, 1947 to Wendell and Ruth (Davis) Taylor in Minnesota. She grew up in Iowa City, attending Iowa City High School, class of 1965, and graduated from the University of Iowa in 1969.

In 1967, Mary married Julian Boulton and moved to California after college.

On February 20, 1980, Mary and James L Stallings were married and raised their children: Sara and Michael, in San Francisco. In retirement, she moved to Greenville, CA with Jim, where she volunteered with the Greenville Historical Society and accompanied Jim on many adventures, exploring the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

After Jim’s death in 2015, Mary moved to Grass Valley, CA to be closer to her kids and 4 grandsons.

Mary was an avid writer and always eager to share her “stories” with friends and family. She enjoyed bluegrass and folk music and playing her baritone ukulele with the Fruit Jar Pickers of Rough and Ready. She was a member of “Old Lady” Zumba at Rhythm Fitness and really adored the friends she made there.

She is survived by her children, Sara (Stallings) and Ryan Christiansen and their 2 sons and Michael and Heather (Bradley) Stallings and their 2 sons. Sisters, Betty Bailey (Tom) and Kris Code, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Patricia Lenz, brothers Thomas and James Taylor, and husband James Stallings.