Obituary for Mary Pharis
August 31, 1953 – October 29, 2020
Mary Bierwagen Pharis, age 67, left this earth on October 29, 2020 to embrace her Lord.
Mary was born August 31, 1953 to Ernie and Marianne (Corbett) Bierwagen in Grass Valley. She attended Chicago Park Elementary School, Nevada Union High School class of 1971, and graduated Sierra College with an AA in accounting.
On April 25, 1981 Mary and Kirk Pharis were married. She was delighted to spend her time showing her love and loyalty to Kirk and their children: her son Kevin and daughter-in-love Amy, her daughter Katie and son-in-love Matthew. That love grew exponentially when each of Mary’s six grandbabies were born.
She was involved locally with the Healing Rooms of Nevada County, FFA SEED booth, personally traveled to assist numerous missionary projects on five continents, and her local church. Her home and heart were always open to anyone in need.
She is survived by her husband, Kirk, Kevin and Amy (Stinnett) Pharis and their three children, Matthew and Katie (Pharis) Hale and their three children. Siblings include Chris Bierwagen, Anna Nielson (Ron), Teresa Goodwin (David), James Bierwagen (Debbie), numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Ernie and Marianne Bierwagen and sister Caroline. In remembrance of Mary, donations may be made to africaHEART.com or Sierra Ministries International.
Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary
