Obituary for Mary Lou Welz

Mary Lou Welz

September 8, 1932 – January 8, 2021

Mary Lou Taylor Welz, beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, was born to Mr. and Mrs. Raymond and Florence (Davis) Taylor in Sarles, ND. She graduated high school in Holloway, MN, and went on to graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from University of Minnesota in 1955. She joined the Air Force and was commissioned 2nd Lt. in October, 1955. Stationed in Orlando, FL, Mary Lou earned her Flight Nurse wings and 1st Lt. at Orlando Air Force Base. In April, 1957, Mary Lou married Glenn A. Welz at her parents’ home in Fosston, MN. She then joined her new husband in Paris, France, where he was stationed at Orly Field. Shortly after her arrival, they were transferred to Rhein-Main Air Base, Germany. Mary Lou was honorably discharged from USAF in February 1958, and welcomed their first child, son Glenn Raymond, in Garmisch, Germany, in March 1958. Their second child, son Taylor Michael, was born at Schilling AFB, KS in October 1959. Mary Lou was soon hired by the Department of Defense as a Registered Nurse in October 1960, with assignments in Salina, KS 1960; Rapid City, SD 1963; Honolulu, HI 1967; Wiesbaden, Germany 1968; and Beale AFB, CA 1973 until her retirement in 1990. While retired, she enjoyed spending time between Penn Valley, CA, and Sunriver, OR, over the past 30-plus years. Mary Lou was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed skiing, hiking, biking, kayaking, running, gardening, and just plain exercise. Her main interests were keeping an immaculate yard and home, reading, staying healthy, and keeping in touch with friends and family. She competed in the first 18 Gold Country 10K road races. Her favorite run was the Humboldt Redwoods ½ Marathon, which she completed 17 years in a row, 1987 to 2004. She is preceded in death by both parents and five older siblings. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, her sons Glenn Raymond and Taylor, ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church. There will be no services, with Smart Cremations responsible for final arrangements.