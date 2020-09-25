Obituary for Mary L. (Nell) Gillis
Gillis
January 7, 1929 – September 17, 2020
Mary L. (Nell) Gillis passed away on Sept. 17, 2020 in Grass Valley. She was 91.
Graveside services will be Wed., Sept 30th at 2:00 P.M. at Sierra Memorial Lawn in Nevada City.
Mary was born in Mississippi on Jan. 7th, 1929.
She is survived by son Butch (Kathie) and daughter Sandy.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband Hubert and son Ron.
Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.
