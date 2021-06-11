Obituary for Mary Ann Trathen

Mary Ann Trathen

June 21, 1952 – May 12, 2021

On May 12, 2021, Mary Ann Trathen passed away subtly in her home in Alta Sierra at the age of 68.

Mary was born in Grass Valley California on June 21, 1952 to Roland Trathen and Bernice (Morateur) Trathen.

Mary was the fourth daughter of the seven children born to Roland and Bernice.

Mary attended Mount Saint Mary’s for elementary school and graduated from Nevada Union High School in 1971.

In 1973 Mary married Douglas Wirtz in Grass Valley and they had two children, Amy Lynn in 1976 and James Douglas in 1978.

Mary enjoyed her career as a board designer for Grass Valley Group and Graham Patton and transferred to Intel where she retired in 2017.

Mary spent her retirement living her best life and loving her children and family, and teaching her grandchildren to cook and to drive and gardening in her yard.

Mary loved to travel with her sisters, and recently spent time in Fort Bragg, Squaw Valley, and New Brighton Beach with her sister Jane.

Mary is is survived by her son James and daughter-in-law Rocky Wirtz. Mary leaves behind 5 grandchildren Tanner Wirtz-Cook, Gauge Herrera, Cecilia Herrera, Colton Wirtz, Kylie Wirtz. Mary will be dearly missed by her surviving siblings Jane Trathen-Green, Richard Trathen, Rob Trathen. Mary was predeceased by her parents Roland and Bernice, her older sisters Patrica Hanna and Susan Trathen, and her younger brother Tom Trathen. Mary’s daughter Amy Lynn passed in 2014. Mary has many nieces and nephews who treasured her shining spirit and joyous laughter at family gatherings. Mary was a gift to her family and will be deeply missed by all those she leaves behind.

A private family gathering will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flower donations can be made to DoctorSarasPies.Org or mailed to Dr. Sara’s Pies @ 11372 Winter Moon, Nevada City, Ca. 95959.