Obituary for Mary Ann Berliner
August 13, 1929 – May 19, 2021
The Berliner children announce the passing of their dearly loved mother, Mary Ann Berliner. Mary Ann was born on August 13, 1929 to Leo and Irene Hagerty in Aurora, Illinois. In 1949 Mary Ann married Harold A. Berliner (2010) and they moved to Nevada City, California. Together they raised 8 children, Hal (Sandy), Mary, Ruth, Judith (Chris), Margaret (Ragan), Ann, Teresa (Dave), and Eric (Kacy). They are also survived by their 19 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and Foyal Sneed. Mary Ann was much loved by her friends and family. Among Mary Ann’s many accomplishments was her ability to create a beautiful loving home and to care for those around her. A small private memorial will be held later in the year when the family can join together. The family would like to thank the staff at Life Guidance Atria, and Hospice of the Foothills for the loving care they bestowed on Mary Ann. In lieu of any flowers or food, please share a kindness in memory of Mary Ann.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User