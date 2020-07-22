Obituary for Marvin Wilson
November 11, 1933 – July 14, 2020 Marvin Wilson passed away in his South Nevada County home on Tuesday, July 14th. He was born in Auburn on November 11, 1933. He graduated from Placer High School, where he met his wife Barbara. They recently celebrated 67 years of marriage. Marvin is survived by his wife, two sons: Richard and Robert, and his grandson Michael and his family. He spent his career working for PG&E and retired in 1989. Even into his eighties, he enjoyed annual hunting trips and was a member of the Grass Valley Sportsman Club. Marvin’s hobbies included fishing, shooting, banjo music and he was an overall fixer of everything. He was a patient teacher and quiet storyteller to his great grandkids who called him Pa. He could always be found at their sporting events, school events and music recitals. Those who knew Marvin would agree he never wanted anyone to fuss about him. Marvin was loved and will be missed.
