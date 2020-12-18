Obituary for Marvin Dale Glaspy
Glaspy
December 29, 1933 – December 11, 2020
Marvin Dale Glaspy passed away on December 11, 2020 in Grass Valley. He was 86 years old.
Marvin was born to Cora and Buck Glaspy on December 29, 1933 in Lakin, Kansas. He graduated from Lakin High School in 1951 and enlisted in the Marine Corps, with a tour of duty in Korea. He then attended Central Technical Electronics School in Kansas City, Missouri. He married Lucille (Lee) Kramer on May 4, 1957 in Kansas City, Missouri. They lived in Camarillo, California for 28 years while he was working in the electrical construction industry. Marvin retired in 1978, and again in 1993, as project engineer for an electrical engineering and consulting firm in Camarillo. He has been a resident of Lake Wildwood since 1994.
Marvin was a Scoutmaster, baseball coach, and enjoyed fishing and repairing things.
He was predeceased by his wife Lucille in 2005, and his son, Rick.
Marvin is survived by his sons, Jeff and Brian; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild and his sister Arlene Campbell in Missouri.
Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.
