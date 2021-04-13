Obituary for Martin Walter Weiss

Martin Walter

Weiss

February 9, 1951 – April 14, 2020

Martin Walter Weiss passed peacefully into the presence of his Savior, Jesus Christ, at home in Grass Valley, CA on April 14, 2020 at the age of of 69. He was surrounded by his loving family.

Marty was the oldest of four children born to Walter and Joyce Weiss. He was born in Pomona, California, on February 9, 19551. The family moved to Chicago Park in 1960 settling on 10 acres with a small house and pear orchard. From a young age, he worked the family land in various entrepreneurial endeavors. In 1967, at age 16, Marty and brother, Dwight, started their first business: Sierra Mountain Tree Farm and Nursery. The developed a catalog and sold giant sequoia and conifer seedlings to Christmas tree growers and for reforestation projects. In 1969, they developed a miniature Christmas tree which became very popular. They were sold in Payless, Luck and Safeway stores in Northern California. In 1971, they grew hanging baskets of petunias for Safeway stores. After graduation from Nevada Union High School, Marty attended Sierra College and Calpoly San Luis Obispo studying ornamental horticulture and business. In 1971, he was licensed a landscape contractor. He and Dwight worked together in that business until 1976. While attending Sierra College, he met long time friend and business partner in Weiss Brothers Nursery, Emil Baldoini. Marty, Dwight and Emil opened Weiss Brothers Nursery in 1974. For 47 years, Weiss Brothers has helped make Nevada County more beautiful. Emil continues to manage the retail operations and Dwight the growing grounds in Cedar Ridge.

In 1974, Marty married Wendy George. Never one to waste time, on the morning of their wedding, he was staining beams for the rafters of the nursery! They enjoyed 46 wonderful years together and raised a family of three sons. Marty was a man of deep faith, devoted to family and they were his great joy. He led by example, valued honesty, faithfulness, friendship and hard work. Marty loved the community where he lived and was generous to support local activities, sports teams and events through his business. He was a member of Calvary Bible Church where he served as a deacon. He also attended Bayside Church in Granite Bay.

Marty greatly enjoyed the game of golf and was a longtime member of Alta Sierra Golf and Country Club where he made many friends. He shared that love of golf with his wife and sons creating many wonderful memories.

Marty is survived by his loving wife Wendy, sons Adam, Grant (Gaia), and Mark (Ashley), mother, Joyce Weiss. siblings Dwight (Debra), Heidi (Robert) Emmett, and Phillip Weiss. He leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews and seven beloved grandsons: Colby, Kyle, Ryan, Brody, Wesley, Reed, and Miles. He is preceded in death by his father, Water Weiss, and nephew Aaron Weiss.

The family would like to thank Dr. David Campbell the excellent staff of SNMH Cancer Center and Hospice of the Foothills for their compassionate care during Marty’s cancer journey.

Memorial contributions can be made to SNMH Cancer Center or a charity of your choice.