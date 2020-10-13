Obituary for Marshall Hodges

Marshall Hodges

June 11, 1986 – October 3, 2020

Quick witted & generous, with a heart too big for his body – the kind of guy who’d bring you a handpicked bouquet. A wordsmith, rockstar & adventurer – he was always on a mission to know the deeper meaning of this life. He could move the most placid to frustration with his tireless personality, and the most stoic to tears with his raw musical talent. Son, brother, uncle, lover and friend Marshall Hodges came to us June 11th, 1986 and every day the world was made better by his presence. A pacifist by nature and a hippy by the looks of him (that hair tho), he couldn’t hold a grudge for more than a minute, which is how we know that when he left us on October 3rd, 2020 it was to be in a better place, a place vast enough to hold his greatness. Marshall will live on in the hearts of his father, Mickey, sisters Danielle, Melody, Jessica, and Sarah, brothers Adam, Travis, Jason, and Wallace, grandparents Bob, Nancy & Etta, many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Waiting to welcome him on the other side, Mother Brenda, and grandparents Wayne & Patricia.

As he was in life, so too in his passing will he be treasured and cherished every day. Those who knew and loved him are welcome to the North San Juan Community Center for a Celebration of Life on Sunday, November 8th at 1pm.