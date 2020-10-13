Obituary for Marshall Hodges
June 11, 1986 – October 3, 2020
Quick witted & generous, with a heart too big for his body – the kind of guy who’d bring you a handpicked bouquet. A wordsmith, rockstar & adventurer – he was always on a mission to know the deeper meaning of this life. He could move the most placid to frustration with his tireless personality, and the most stoic to tears with his raw musical talent. Son, brother, uncle, lover and friend Marshall Hodges came to us June 11th, 1986 and every day the world was made better by his presence. A pacifist by nature and a hippy by the looks of him (that hair tho), he couldn’t hold a grudge for more than a minute, which is how we know that when he left us on October 3rd, 2020 it was to be in a better place, a place vast enough to hold his greatness. Marshall will live on in the hearts of his father, Mickey, sisters Danielle, Melody, Jessica, and Sarah, brothers Adam, Travis, Jason, and Wallace, grandparents Bob, Nancy & Etta, many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Waiting to welcome him on the other side, Mother Brenda, and grandparents Wayne & Patricia.
As he was in life, so too in his passing will he be treasured and cherished every day. Those who knew and loved him are welcome to the North San Juan Community Center for a Celebration of Life on Sunday, November 8th at 1pm.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User