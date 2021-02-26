Obituary for Marlene Hackett

Marlene Hackett

January 14, 1935 – February 22, 2021

Marlene passed peacefully on February 22, 2021, at home, surrounded by her family.

Marlene is survived by her daughter; Cindy, grandchildren; Brittney, Matthew and wife Michelle, great-grandchildren; Makaila, Daniel, as well as her sister; Linda, cousin; Ralph, and niece; Vickie.

Marlene was born in New York to Alfred and Helen Overfield. While attending high school in Hyde Park, she met the love of her life, Merle, and the two were married in 1955. Shortly after getting hitched, Merle was deployed to Mather Air Force Base in Sacramento, California. California won their hearts and they took up permanent residency.

The couple moved to Penn Valley in the early ’90s and opened up M’s Sandwich and Coffee House. The pair loved their shop and serving the Nevada County community. Even after selling the business, Marlene worked in the Deli once a week where she served not only delicious sandwiches but also her beautiful smile.

Merle and Marlene left Penn Valley in the early 2000s when they joined the Eskaton Community. When they weren’t traveling the world together (visiting every ball field in the 50 States, and traveling to over 47 countries!), Marlene would be found every Thursday with her friends playing Spite and Malice in the clubhouse.

Marlene was the sweetest, most loving mom, grandma, and friend. She looked over her granddaughter Brittney after school and upheld traditions of summer visits and baking and decorating sugar cookies not just with her grandchildren but her great-grandchildren as well.

After losing Merle in 2015, Marlene focused on her faith. On Sundays, she could be found at Sierra Presbyterian Church with her neighbor and best friend Bobbi. She would also be seen walking her pup Milo up and down the hills of Eskaton three times a day.

Marlene will be remembered for her kindness, her sweet smile, and the unwavering unequivocal love she showed her family and friends.