Obituary for Mark Mehlman

Mark Mehlman

January 29, 1952 – August 1, 2020

Mark was born on January 29th, 1952 to Leroy and Gloria Mehlman in New York where he spent his childhood and early adult life before eventually making his way out West to California to spend the remainder of his days. Growing up Mark was a social butterfly who enjoyed surfing, playing the bass, and always making an impression on everyone who crossed his path. His love of music grew through the years and one day brought him behind the scenes and to the lighting board. He started working as a lighting designer on small shows and soon began to realize he had a natural talent and love for setting the mood through his artistry. He started his own business and made the journey to California where his business, Pacific Coast Stage Lighting, became not only his career but eventually his legacy.

While building his business he simultaneously played his most important role as a wonderful, loving father who doted on his only child, his daughter Cassidy. He continually told her that all of his efforts and hard work were for her and that nothing brought him more joy then to share the fruits of his labor with her. It was very easy to see the strong bond the two of them had. He spent many years working a crazy schedule but during his off season his happy place was at home where he would watch sports and yell at the tv, oftentimes raising his fist in the air at The Jets poor performance for yet another season.

Mark’s life was pretty consistent for years until he met his wife, Pam, who changed his life forever. They bonded over their love for music and each other and the rest was history. They were inseparable for almost 11 years and Mark had never been happier. She was the yin to his yang and everyone that met them figured they had known each other their whole lives because they just made so much sense. Although their time was cut short, they had a relationship that many people will never have in their lifetimes. Towards the end, Pam was his sole caretaker, always making sure she took the best care of him, as he did with her. Pam was the best thing to ever happen to Mark and all of his family (and extended family knew it).

Mark is survived by his wife, Pamela Mehlman, his daughter, Cassidy Josephson, his son-in-law, Ryan Josephson, his mother, Gloria Mehlman, his sister Deborah Cohn, his brother-in-law Joshua Cohn, his niece Samantha Sherman, his step-daughter, Candice Criswell, his step-son David Criswell, and his step-grandchildren Bubba, Amaya, Calee, Micah, David Jr., and Elizabeth. Mark is also survived by his chosen family who were with him when he passed Kayla Mumpower, Thomas Mumpower, Katie Carson and the many more that he considered a sister, brother, or family member during his beautiful journey of life.