Obituary for Marjorie Sumrell

Marjorie Sumrell

June 11, 1926 – April 20, 2021

Marjorie Sumrell passed peacefully at home on April 20, 2021. She was born in Frederick, Oklahoma and grew up in the Phoenix, Arizona area. Her father died from World War 1 injuries before she was born.

She graduated from Arizona State College in 1948 and was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. She was a teacher for several years before she and her family moved to Nevada County in 1958 where she taught Home Economics at Nevada Union High School for 20 years.

She is survived by her husband Clay (73 years of marriage), daughter Marla of Smartsville, California, and son Brad (daughter -in-law Patti) of Clovis, California. There are 9 grand children. She was preceded in death by her parents, two step brothers, and one step sister.

There will be no services at this time.