Obituary for Marjorie Joan Low

Marjorie Joan

Low

August 25, 1934 – June 23, 2021

Marjorie “Joanne” Low was born on August 25th in 1934 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. Her family moved to Brooklyn where she spent most of her time growing up as a kid. Later, they moved out west to Vina, CA where she lived as a teenager. Joanne is survived by her sons-Ron and Pam Low of Nevada City and Rory and Anna Low of Penn Valley. She has many grandkids that are in the area, Jennifer Low Scott, Julie Hull, Laura Durham, Taylor Low, John Low, Landon Low, Logan Low, Meghan Hull, Wayne Hull, Tyler Scott and Noah Scott.

Joanne lived a very full life with her husband of 60 years. They lived in Southern California-West Covina and then later moved North to Nevada County settling in Nevada City. Joanne enjoyed her horses and showing them. She enjoyed the outdoors with her husband John. They hunted, snow mobiled, snow skied, boated and traveled, meeting many friends along the way and all over the world. Later in life, they made their way to Montana on Glen Lake. They met another great circle of friends in Montana and enjoyed lake life. Joanne will be buried in Montana with her beloved husband John Low on July 13th.

Services locally will be held on July 8th, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. with a visitation prior to services at 9:00 a.m. at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary- 459 Hollow Way, Nevada City, CA 95959