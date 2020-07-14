Obituary for Marjorie Hood
June 29, 1938 – July 3, 2020 On July 3rd, 2020 Marjorie F. Hood passed peacefully with her family at her side. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 20 years Frank A. (Buster) Hood in 1974. She leaves three sons, Marlon, Terry, Randy and his wife Terry, and granddaughter Hayley Hood. She enjoyed gardening, camping, and the company of her many friends and extended family members. She always believed if you come to the house you become family. She was a friend, a grandmother, a mother, and a father to us and everyone she knew. She will be truly missed. Graveside services will be held July 29th, 10:00am at Greenwood Memorial Gardens in Grass Valley for all family and friends. Please observe all Covid19 regulations when you attend the ceremony.
