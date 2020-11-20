Obituary for Marion Taylor

Marion Taylor

August 15, 1941 – October 18, 2020

Marion Taylor passed away suddenly on October 18, 2020 at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. She was 79.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Marion was born on August 15, 1941 in Maysville, Oklahoma to John and Dora Frizzell. Marion attended Oceanside High School in Oceanside, California. She married Larry Taylor on March 18, 1960. In 1975, she earned a cosmetology license and became a beautician for several years. In 1989, she was employed by CSAA, providing travel information and DMV transactions until she retired in 2004.

Marion was very talented at oil painting and needle work, such as cross stitch, tating, and sewing. She looked forward to solving daily Sudoku puzzles and playing solitaire. Marion enjoyed RVing and playing golf with family and friends, as well as cruising with Larry to some interesting destinations. Cooking special meals for family and friends was also a source of joy for her.

She will be missed by all.

Marion is survived by her husband of 60 years, Larry Taylor; daughters, Belinda (Tom) Dorville of Cedar Ridge, CA and Karen Taylor of Phoenix, OR; grandchildren, Kristin (Jon) Gracie of Azle, TX, Desiree Gomes of Fremont, CA, Shane Gomes of Martinez, CA, and Kevin (Melissa) Madsen of Cedar Ridge, CA; great-grandson James Gracie, of Azle, TX; siblings, Jim (Susan) Frizzell of Grass Valley, CA, Bob Frizzell of Chico, CA, and Marleen (Bob) Poole of Johnstown, OH.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Dora Frizzell; sister Barbara Smith and brothers, Tony and Richie Frizzell.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.