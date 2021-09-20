Obituary for Mario Rosaire Rodrigues

Mario Rosaire

Rodrigues

November 20, 1975 – September 6, 2021

Mario Rosaire Rodrigues was called to the service of the Angels on September 6, 2021. He was 45 years old. Mario was born November 20, 1975 in Auburn, California to Carlos and Lorraine Rodrigues. Mario loved going to the ocean, swimming at the Yuba River, Rodrigues family traditional back woods picnics, cooking his famous prime rib Christmas dinner, playing softball, playing miniature golf, the Oakland A’s, the Sacramento Kings, and the Las Vegas Raiders. More than anything, Mario loved his family and friends. He had a big heart and would go out of his way to bring joy to all the people in his life. He is survived by his parents Carlos and Lorraine Rodrigues; brothers and sisters Tony Rodrigues (Beth), Carlos Rodrigues, Lorraine Olson, Dave Rodrigues (Deanna), Louis Rodrigues (Karen), Theresa Dreher (Shaun Rainsbarger), Kathy Prichard (Paul), Angelina Andes (Harley), as well as countless nieces, nephews, and cousins.

There will be a celebration of life to be held on Nov 20th, 2021 at the Horseman’s Lodge in Grass Valley. For more information please call 530-263-4306. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral fund for Mario Rodrigues at gofundme.com.