Obituary for Mario Clough

Mario Clough

September 3, 1955 – February 11, 2021

Mario Rolando (Lucchesi) Clough was born September 3, 1955 in La Paz, Boliva, S.A. to Sarita Ortiz Lucchesi and Vezio Lucchesi. When Mario was just two years old, his father was killed under nefarious circumstances while looking for a mine that he had bought with a busines partner. Sarita, remarried an American pilot (Forest Lynn Clough) who was working flying geologists around the Andes with Petroleum International Helicopter. Lynn adopted Mario and his little sister Silvia, and then brought them to his family farm in Missouri. It was there that Mario fell in love with farming. The family moved to Louisiana and then to the Houston area. Mario graduated from Conroe High School, and then attended the University of Texas where he studied business. At UT Mario had the opportunity to take a wine appreciation class, and his love of wine began. He had many jobs including being a lifeguard, but sales is where he found his niche. He was selling Yellow Page advertising when he met his wife, Linda Mitchell Clough, at a business mixer. It was love at first sight. Mario, who had his private pilots license, took Linda for a sunset flight over Lake Conroe for their first date. They had three children in Texas: Lauen, Eric and Jessica. The Yellow Pages sales work brought him from Texas, to Nevada County, CA, which reminded him of the beauty, friendliness and warmth of Texas. He decided that this was the perfect place to raise a family. Linda and Mario then welcomed two more children, Kristie and Travis. They purchased a property in 1993, and it was then that Mario shared his dream of having a vineyard and winery with Linda. They began to develop the land in 1998. Lucchesi Vineyars and Winery was established in 2002. Mario loved Nevada County and the wine industry, and he spent his last years as President of Sierra Vintners. He was a staunch defender of small businesses, and an advocate for the burgeoning wine industry in Nevada County. Sadly, Mario died February 11, 2021, at 65 years old, just a few weeks after his liver cancer diagnosis. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Linda Mitchell Clough, and his five children: Lauren Miller (Spouse Stephen Miller), Eric Clough, Jessica Clough (Spouse Murray Ash), Kristie Roberts (Spouse David Roberts), Travis Clough (Spouse Kate Clough), and his four grandchildren: Owen Miller (8), Gemma Miller (6), Emmett Miller (2) and Ruby Roberts (4 months), his stepfather Lynn Clough, his mother Sarita Clough, his sister Silvia Johnson (Spouse Dr Phillip Johnson), his best friend Larry Jaynes (Spouse Paula Jaynes), and brothers Gary and Richard Clough.