Obituary for Marilyn Williams
May 25, 1929 – December 10, 2020
Marilyn McCarey Williams recently joined her husband John as she entered into eternity.
She was a great lady with natural grace, a playful, silly streak, an eye for beauty, a curious mind, a compassionate heart, a reflective soul, a commitment to problem-solving, a warm smile and most memorably for all who knew her, earnest, searching, unflagging faith in God.
Marilyn served her LORD, Jesus Christ through Sierra Presbyterian Church, Bible Study Fellowship, and on-going prayer.
She is survived by her children: Carol Meier (Steve), Elizabeth Reeves (Cody), and Charles Williams (Cynthia), seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and her sister, Norma Duffy.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.