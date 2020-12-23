Obituary for Marilyn Williams

Marilyn Williams

May 25, 1929 – December 10, 2020

Marilyn McCarey Williams recently joined her husband John as she entered into eternity.

She was a great lady with natural grace, a playful, silly streak, an eye for beauty, a curious mind, a compassionate heart, a reflective soul, a commitment to problem-solving, a warm smile and most memorably for all who knew her, earnest, searching, unflagging faith in God.

Marilyn served her LORD, Jesus Christ through Sierra Presbyterian Church, Bible Study Fellowship, and on-going prayer.

She is survived by her children: Carol Meier (Steve), Elizabeth Reeves (Cody), and Charles Williams (Cynthia), seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and her sister, Norma Duffy.