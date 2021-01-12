Obituary for Marilyn McCutcheon Byerley

Marilyn

McCutcheon Byerley

December 28, 2020

Marilyn McCutcheon Byerley passed away peacefully on December 28th, 2020 at the age of 82 from heart failure. Steve, her husband of 55 years, and her daughter Heather were by her side. She is also survived by her granddaughter Quincie.

Marilyn was born in 1938 in Greenville, Pennsylvania and grew up there as well. After graduating from high school in 1955, she attended Thiel College to become a teacher. She was the 4th generation of teachers on her mother’s side of the family. Her great grandmother, her grandmother and her mother had also been teachers. She accepted her first position after graduation in a small town in Ohio. After 3 years in 1st grade, she was contacted by a? ?family friend in San Bernardino, California and told that there was a great need for 1st grade teachers. She and her good friend packed up and drove across the country towards new adventures.

In California she taught first grade, and met and married her husband Steve in 1965. Soon after in 1966, she had a daughter, Heather and the 3 of them moved to Northern California for Steve’s job. Settling eventually in Nevada City, she taught first at Pleasant Ridge School, and then she moved to Nevada City Elementary. Her final school was Deer Creek Elementary where she retired in 1995 after 35 years of teaching.

She had loved her years of teaching, but did not desire to be a permanent volunteer or to substitute. She enjoyed going to the gym, coffee with friends, scrap booking, traveling with her husband and reading great books. Her daughter Heather moved to Las Vegas that same year to begin her own teaching career, making her the 5th generation in the family. Marilyn loved hopping on a plane and flying to Vegas several times a year. She would volunteer in her daughter’s classroom, chatting with her coworkers and friends, and dining out. Gradually her physical ailments and lack of mobility slowed her travels down.

In 2012 her true pride and joy, granddaughter Quincie was born and from then on she was only known as Grammy. Spoiling her with gifts, sharing her stories, and keeping up with a small child’s rambling stories on long distance calls, or by video phone became her favorite past time.

To truly know Marilyn is to appreciate her unique sense of humor. She always had a joke at the ready no matter where she was. She also loved recounting stories of her childhood and sharing family history with the next generations. Many of her jokes were off color, and that’s the kind she enjoyed best. She was a loving, caring friend to many. She was on FaceBook all of the time as that was her only social outlet when she was unable to move about easily. She loved reading what was happening in everyone’s lives and commenting on their posts.

Best of all, she was a wise, doting and affectionate mother, wife and grandmother. Marilyn was given a strong sense of family throughout her own upbringing, and she instilled this in her daughter, husband and grand daughter. She provided such rich traditions and a heritage that will be remembered forever. We love you more, most, forever, to the moon and back. We miss you fiercely.

A memorial will be planned at a later date when it is safe to gather and remember her together. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in her name. She loved giving to the local food bank or Sammie’s friends cat shelter and also to Angel Flight Soars, which provides pilots and planes to take patients to receive life-changing treatments.

Dear Grammy,

I miss you, miss you, miss you. Me, mommy and Papa are so sad. I’ll miss sitting on your lap and reading books. I hope you are with your mommy and daddy in heaven and having fun. Love, Quincie