Obituary for Marilyn Kay Harton
Harton
August 28, 1938 – September 12, 2020
Marilyn K. Harton passed away on September 12, 2020 in Grass Valley. She was 82.
Marilyn was born in Lansing, Michigan on August 28, 1938 to parents Harold and Hortense Byrd.
She is survived by her son Paul Harton, his wife Jill Mahanna, their children Liam and Paige; her daughter Renee Camacho, her husband Ismael, and their children Alexandra and Ismael; and her brother Harold Byrd and his wife Carol.
Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.
