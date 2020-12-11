Obituary for Marilyn Arnold

Marilyn Arnold

October 13, 1937 – December 9, 2020

Marilyn Arnold passed away on December 9, 2020 in her home. She was 83.

Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 18, at Penn Valley District Cemetery.

Marilyn was born on October 13, 1937 in Mesa, AZ to Albert and Irene Freestone. Marilyn grew up in Provo, UT. She worked at Yellowstone National Park as a teenager. From Provo, she moved to Sacramento, CA and went to work for Pacific Telephone Company. She retired after 30 years as a marketing manager. Marilyn married Murray Arnold in 1969. They were married for 52 years. They moved to Penn Valley in 1988 where they lived for 32 years.

In Penn Valley, she volunteered with the CVMA animal rescue for three years. Marilyn loved animals and took in three rescue dogs. She also had two horses, a mule, three goats, and always had a pet parrot.

Marilyn also volunteered with the Nevada County Sheriff’s office for ten years. She loved Penn Valley and it’s tight knit community.

Murray and Marilyn loved to travel. They especially loved cruises. They cruised to places such as the French Polynesian Islands, Mexico, Alaska, Hawaii and The Caribbean.

Marilyn is deeply loved and will be missed by all who knew her. She was a fantastic hostess and cook and loved to make her family feel special.

She is survived by her husband, Murray Arnold of Penn Valley and her brother Larry and sister-in-law Ronaele Freestone of White Rock, NM. She is also survived by children Murray Arnold III of Pearland, TX, and Theresa Arnold of Sacramento, CA, seven grandkids, 11 great-grandkids, and four nieces, Sheri, Keri, Lori, and MeriAnn

She is preceded in death by parents Albert and Irene Freestone.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.