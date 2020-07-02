Obituary for Marie (Thompson) Biggs

Marie (Thompson) Biggs 8/24/21 – 6/17/20

Born in Suisun City, CA on August 24, 1921 to Matilda (Reidel) and Lester Thompson. Moved to Grass Valley about 2 years later. Attended school and graduated from Grass Valley HS. Married Homer O.(Bud) Biggs Jr March 26th 1939. Had three children Marlene, Robert Earl and Joseph Edward. In 1994, after living and working in the Grass Valley area for over 60 years she moved to Sparks, NV.

She is preceded in death by her brother Joseph Lester 1945, husband of 60 years Homer 1999 and daughter Marlene 2014. She is survived by brother William (Mary) Thompson Roseville, CA sons Robert (Debbie) Biggs Darrington, WA, Joseph (Janice) Biggs Pleasanton, CA. Also 4 grandchildren 8 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She passed away peacefully at home the evening of June 17th, from complications of congestive heart failure and pulmonary disease, with her granddaughter Leah Gardener at her side.

Her remains will be interred in the family plot at Greenwood Cementary Grass Valley, CA.

Support Local Journalism Donate



There is no service planned at this time. In lieu of flowers the family wishes for donations to Hope Hospice in Marie’s name.