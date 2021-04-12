Obituary for Marie M Meshew

Marie M Meshew

April 8, 1927 – April 7, 2021

Marie (Asbery) Meshew was born April 8, 1927, in Amarillo, TX to George Abe & Marzella (Kennedy) Asbery.

She passed peacefully at home on April 7, 2021, just one day before her 94th birthday and 18 days after her daughter, Sandra died.

She and her family worked picking cotton and were forced to move around a lot so she didn’t attended school past the 9th grade.

She married Wayne Meshew on February 29, 1948, in Clovis, NM. They moved to California in 1955 with their two oldest children, Barbara and Sandra, settling in Napa, CA. Their two youngest children, Teri and Wayne Jr. (Chip) were born there. In 1963, they moved to Petaluma. Marie was a homemaker to their 4 children and two foster children. In 1973, Wayne’s job moved them to Merced, CA. In her mid-fifties, Marie went back to school to get her GED and then went on to college where she got her LVN license. She worked as a supervisor in a skilled nursing facility until Wayne’s health declined but she used her skills and passion as a caretaker and hospice volunteer.

Upon Wayne’s retirement, they moved to Lake Wildwood. She loved her family and friends and held many big family gatherings at their home.

Marie had many interests, including ceramics, oil painting, embroidery and gardening. She loved her many flowers and plants and did her own yard work well into her 90’s.

She was a long-time member of the Church of Christ where she was very active and involved. She volunteered actively in the church’s Vacation Bible School, visited elderly church members, made and delivered to food and ran the prayer chain for the church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne, three of her children – Teri Garcia, Wayne Jr. and Sandra Barnett; as well as her two grandchildren, Julie Jacks & Brandon Tarr and her great-grandson, Brandon Tarr Jr.

She leaves behind her daughter, Barbara (Richard) Friday, daughter-in-law, Lynn Meshew, sisters, Betty Miller and Lucy Williams, grandchildren, Todd (Cindy) Jacks, Marci Lockhart, Wayne Meshew III (CJ), and great-grandchildren Tomi (Dylan) Hadley, Kaitlyn & Nicholas Jacks and Daisy Davis.

A celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 1pm at the Grass Valley Church of Christ, 670 Whiting St., Grass Valley, CA 95945

All are welcome to attend