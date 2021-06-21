Obituary for Marianne (Nan) Curry

Marianne (Nan) Curry

September 26, 1930 – June 13, 2021

Marianne Curry, beloved wife of Lt. Col. Don Curry (USAF Ret.), passed away peacefully, Sunday June 13, 2021. She leaves her husband of 66 years, her sister Elizabeth, and her four children: Genanne (Loren), Mark (Rachael), Susan (Dennis) and Lisa. She leaves eight grandchildren, Rebecca, Alex (Mei), Douglas (Morgan), Daniel (Hian), Dustin (Amanda), Kaitlyn, Jaman (Lauren) and Barrett, along with 11 great- grandchildren.

Marianne was born in Pasadena, California, to Helmuth Gertsch of Monroe, Nebraska, and Clarabel Gordon Young of Goderich, Canada. She grew up in Glendale, California and graduated from Glendale HS in 1947. She attended San Jose State College and joined the Sigma Kappa sorority. In 1951 she married Lt. Eugene E. Schlueter (USAF) and was widowed the following year. She graduated with her BA in Education from CSU Los Angeles in 1954. In 1955 she married Don in Anchorage, Alaska.

She received her Masters Degree in Education in 1965 from Washington State University. Marianne worked as an elementary school teacher, special education teacher, reading intervention teacher and school administrator. She retired from Ready Springs School in 1985.

She met the challenges of her husband’s military career, accompanying him to Alaska, Washington, Virginia, Germany, South Carolina and California. Her greatest pride and joy was being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She fondly remembered her family travels while stationed in Europe, a passion she continued her whole life, concluding with her bucket list trip to Russia and the Baltic Sea in 2019.

Marianne had many interests and hobbies. She was a life master in duplicate bridge and an accomplished seamstress creating clothes for herself and her children. She excelled in needlework, quilting, and knitting,and other media in fiber arts. Marianne was a past president of Pine Tree Quilt Guild and a member of Mountain Art Quilters. She won many awards at the Nevada County Fair for her works in fiber arts. She enjoyed skiing, golf and traveling with her family. Marianne was a long time member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Nevada City.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and her granddaughter; Sarah Jeanne Hill.

She will be sorely missed by her family and friends. We hold her memory dearly in our hearts.

Services will be at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 201 Nevada St. Nevada City, CA on June 25th at 11:00 AM. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Foothills and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.