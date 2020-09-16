Obituary for Marianne Krewson

Marianne

Krewson

January 9, 1936 – September 6, 2020

Marianne Krewson passed away on September 6, 2020 at her home. She was 84.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Sierra Memorial Lawn Cemetery.

Marianne was born January 9, 1936 in Hamm Germany. She married Richard Krewson on October 7, 1962 and they were married for 45 years. They lived in Grass Valley for 40 years. Marianne worked in the aerospace industry for 29 years as an assembly technician at Tri Continent.

Marianne was an avid crocheter and kept her family and friends supplied with her warm and colorful blankets.

She will be missed dearly by her family and friends

She is survived by her Sister-In-Law and her Husband, Cathie and Ron Ferry of Simi Valley, CA; Nieces Jennifer (Glenn) Furs and Heidi (Ted) Miller; Nephews Jon (Linda) Ferry and Steve Kneble; Great Niece Lauren Furs; Great Nephews Grant Furs, Blake Ferry, James Ferry, Danny Ferry, and Great-Great Nieces Ashlynn and Adison Wilk.

She’s preceded in death by her Husband Richard Krewson, Parents Karl and Luise Goering, Sister Ursela Kneble and Nephew Jeff Ferry.

