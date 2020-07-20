Obituary for Marian Irene Mansinne

1927 – 2020

Marian Irene Mansinne (Steward) passed away peacefully on June 22 at the age of 92 in Grass Valley. Always the professional registered nurse, she left this earth at shift change.

Marian was born in Alameda in the fall of 1927 to Willis and Marguerite Steward. She loved her time growing up on the ranch in Mt. Akum. She attended various schools while growing up in the Bay Area.While attending high school at

Richmond High she met her future husband Jim. She went

on to become a registered nurse, graduating from the Cadet

Nurse Corps program through St. Luke’s Hospital School of

Nursing in San Francisco. After college she married her high school sweetheart, Jim (Bud) Mansinne in 1951. Together they raised 4 amazing children all the while working in the Bay Area at numerous hospitals and Mills College Infirmary. She was ahead of her time as a “working outside of the house” mother. In 1974 she and Jim moved to Grass Valley and settled into the country life. They traveled some before and after Jim’s retirement. One of her favorite trips was the month they spent camping around England and of course visiting her beloved Tennessee.

After the last of the children left home Marian became very involved in the pottery world here in Nevada County. Marian was an excellent potter. Many of her works, as well as her “rejects”, grace households throughout California. The hours she spent at her wheel gave her such pleasure as did all the friendships she made while “playing in the clay”.

Marian loved her extra jobs. She spent the holiday seasons in the gift wrap department at JC Penney or on the floor helping others. She was also the receptionist for Weight Watchers in both Grass Valley and Colfax. During this time, she became very close to a handful of “WW Gals” as she called them. Even after they stopped working, they still would meet for lunch.

She is survived by her daughters Carol Mansinne-Shafer (Brad) of Richmond, CA, and Janet White (Jim) of Cedar Ridge, CA, son Matthew (Janet) of San Rafael, CA, daughter-in-law Barb Mansinne of Rohnert Park and her 8 grandchildren and

3 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents Willis and Marguerite Steward, her loving uncle and aunt, Charles and Ethel Johnson, her son Paul Charles Mansinne and her husband James Mansinne, who passed 9 months prior to her.

Private interment services will take place at a future date. Final

arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Shriners

Children’s Hospital.