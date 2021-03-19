Obituary for Marian Hughes

Marian Hughes

August 19, 1923 – March 8, 2021

Marian Elizabeth Hughes [Vogt] of Grass Valley, California, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2021. She was 97. Marian was born August 19. 1923, in Hayward California. She is the daughter of late William and Ida Vogt of Lake Wildwood, California. She was the youngest of 2 children, her older brother William Vogt Jr. who preceded her in death.

Marian graduated with a Master’s Degree in Education from UCLA. After graduating, Marian taught grammar school in West Covina, California, until her retirement. She then moved to Grass Valley, California where she was a member of the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. She was an avid reader and loved to travel. She made several trips overseas with fellow church members touring Ireland, Italy, and France. She enjoyed being part of a local book club and hosted meetings at her home.

She is survived by a son, Patrick Hughes [Carol], from Grass Valley, California

5 grandchildren in California, Oregon, & Utah

Several great grandchildren in California

And nieces and nephews in California