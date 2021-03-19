Obituary for Marian Hughes
August 19, 1923 – March 8, 2021
Marian Elizabeth Hughes [Vogt] of Grass Valley, California, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2021. She was 97. Marian was born August 19. 1923, in Hayward California. She is the daughter of late William and Ida Vogt of Lake Wildwood, California. She was the youngest of 2 children, her older brother William Vogt Jr. who preceded her in death.
Marian graduated with a Master’s Degree in Education from UCLA. After graduating, Marian taught grammar school in West Covina, California, until her retirement. She then moved to Grass Valley, California where she was a member of the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. She was an avid reader and loved to travel. She made several trips overseas with fellow church members touring Ireland, Italy, and France. She enjoyed being part of a local book club and hosted meetings at her home.
She is survived by a son, Patrick Hughes [Carol], from Grass Valley, California
5 grandchildren in California, Oregon, & Utah
Several great grandchildren in California
And nieces and nephews in California
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User