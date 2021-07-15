Obituary for MARIAN FORNASIER
FORNASIER
February 14, 1937 – July 12, 2021
MARIAN LOUISE (DAVIDSON) FORNASIER passed away peacefully in Grass Valley, CA on July 12, 2021. Marian was born on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 1937, to William & Mildred Davidson in Oakland, CA. She was raised there, attending Bret Harte MS and Fremont HS (Class of 1955). Marian earned her teaching degree from San Francisco State University and began her career as a teacher for the SFUSD. During her college years she met the love of her life, Fulvio “Fil” Fornasier at a local Sunset District hangout called The Beehive; they married on May 9, 1959.
In 1966, Marian & Fil settled in Millbrae, CA where they raised their two children, Don and Diane, for 22 years. During that time Marian attended Calvary Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir and was the Preschool Director. When Fil retired in 1987, they moved to Grass Valley where they enjoyed their Golden Years traveling, playing tennis, and spending time with their grandchildren. Marian also continued singing in the choir and running the preschool at her new church, Peace Lutheran, where she made many new friends.
Marian was preceded in death by her loving husband of 46 years, Fil, her brother, William A Davidson, Jr, and her son-in-law, Tom. She is survived by her son, Don (daughter-in-law, Diane) of Danville, her daughter, Diane of Nevada City, her grandchildren, Casey, Trent & Joelle, and her sisters-in-law, Elaine & Iride. Marian loved music, singing, animals, vintage movies, and was an expert Trivial Pursuit player. Marian’s loving presence and kindness will be missed by all who knew her.
A Memorial Service will be held in her honor at Peace Lutheran on a later date. Donations may be made in her name at your local SPCA or animal rescue organization.
