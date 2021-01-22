Obituary for Margaret ‘Peg’ Vielbig

Margaret ‘Peg’

Vielbig

February 15, 1932 – January 15, 2021

Peg Vielbig passed peacefully at home on January 15, 2021 after a short but brave battle with cancer.

Peg led a wonderful and adventurous life. Born to Jack and Lorene Harrison in Sterling, Kansas in 1932, she moved to frontier Anchorage, Alaska with her parents when she was 2 years old. There she attended school and enjoyed tap dancing, acting, singing, and playing the piano. Peg performed live on many local radio shows. She was also known as the best Jitterbug dancer in school! She then attended Whitman College, WA where she graduated with a degree in chemistry and met her husband of 66 years, Joe, on a blind date. Joe and Peg then moved to the Bay Area where she was employed as a chemist and was involved in the development and testing of the Polio vaccine. After the birth of their two sons she focused on raising their family and enjoyed camping, water skiing and spending time at their cabin in Concow, CA which the family had built. The family then moved to Fresno, CA, and as her sons grew up Peg went back to college attaining her teaching credential. She then became a Special Education teacher in Clovis, CA which was one of Peg’s most rewarding endeavors.

Once retired Peg and Joe moved to the Grass Valley area, first to Lake Wildwood and then to Eskaton Village. Peg was involved in a variety of committees at both locations. She was also a Hospice respite volunteer. For fun Peg and Joe enjoyed extended RV trips throughout the US along with numerous cruises. During her years in Grass Valley, Peg developed an amazing and wonderful network of close friends with whom she shared deep and lasting relationships.

Peg’s life was one of beauty. Her true gift was unconditionally sharing her love with all whom she met. From the garden she loved to the table she set Peg’s inner beauty shone through all. She was a friend quickly, and for a lifetime. Many have been held by the depth of her spirituality and her prayers have uplifted many. Though no longer with us the love she planted within all who knew her will continue to grow and blossom like the gardens she so loved.

Her greatest joy was her family. Her husband, boys, grandson, sister, nieces and nephews, and all those married or endeared to them all became her loves. Her heart the safe port, the place we all call home.

Peg was preceded in death by her son Earl in 1992 and her husband Joe in 2020. Peg is survived by her son Eric Vielbig and wife Melody, sister Carol Anne Dodd, grandson Steven Vielbig, daughter-in-law Sharon Lewis and many loving nieces and nephews.

Donations in Peg’s memory may be made to Habitat for Humanity, Hospice of the Foothills, your local Hospice, or the organization of your choice.