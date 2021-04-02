Obituary for Margaret Heywood

Margaret Heywood

January 4, 1918 – March 20, 2021

To the wonderful lady we called Grandma Maggie, Margaret Heywood passed away of natural causes, March 20, 2021. She was a young 103 years.

Born during the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918 in Beaver Falls, PA, she was the 5th generation of Margaret’s in her family, along with siblings Mabel and Ray. Growing up in Glendale in the 1930’s, she was introduced to the zipper being used in woman’s clothing for the first time. She graduated from Hoover High in 1935, married in 1938 to Murray W. Heywood, they raised three children, Dennis, Pamela and Murray.

Mom drove until she was 100, making the 450 mile trip to the Nevada County Fair for 42 years. Living the last three in Grass Valley, this would be 45 years attending the Fair every year.

She loved the LA Dodgers for 63 years, received a Congratulatory letter from the team for their 100th birthday. Every day she displayed her American flag and her LA Dodger Flag in her yard. She was so proud of her team winning the World Series Championship, 2020.

Our deepest appreciation to the full staff of Springhill Manor and Janet Windz for the loving comfort they provided.

She is preceded in death, nine months ago by her youngest son, Murray Heywood in June, 2020.

She’s survived by her son Dennis, daughter, Pamela (Dennis) Burris, granddaughter Tiffany Roth (John) Zorich, grandsons Anthony (Karyn) Roth and Christopher Heywood, eight great-grandchildren Tyler, Brandon, Jane, Ethan, Nathan, Emma, Hayden, and Ruby.

No services are planned.

Donations may be made in Murray Heywood’s name to Cancer Aid Shop, 317 S. Auburn St., Grass Valley, CA 95945 or https://www.facebook.com/CancerAidThriftShopofGrassValley .

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.