Obituary for Margaret Clements

Margaret

Clements

December 25, 1918 – June 5, 2021

Margaret Alida (Mickleson) Clements passed away into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father on June 5, 2021 at the age of 102.

Margaret was born on December 25, 1918 to Ole and Kari Mickleson in Prairie Farm, Wisconsin. She was the 11th of 12 children.

She married Eric Clements in 1941 and settled in Oakland. In 1975, Eric and Margaret moved to Nevada City. She and Eric were married for 58 years, until his death in 1999.

She is survived by her daughters Karen and Judy, 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and several other family members.

Services will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, Saturday, July 17 at 11am.