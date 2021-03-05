Obituary for Margaret Caldwell

Margaret

Caldwell

September 23, 1925 – February 24, 2021

Margaret (Maggie) Caldwell, on Feb. 24, 2021 went to be with The Great Spirit. United with her husband Archie, and all “the gang”. The staff at Brunswick Village loved and cared for her for the past 4 months. Maggie was 95 born Sept. 23, 1925 in Templeton, Massachusetts to Harold and Enda Mae Hays where they raised milk goats, she loved all animals especially birds.

In her teens she taught canoeing at summer camp, also downhill and cross county skiing. She enjoyed camping, marksmanship and all out door activities. At 16 yrs old she achieved her pilot license, she loved flying. Maggie graduated at Mary Hitchcock Memorial school of Nursing in Hanover, N.H. Then moving to the West coast and was employed as a surgical nurse at San Bernardino County Hospital. While residing in San Bernardino she met Archie at a “Pilots” party, they were married Dec. 30, 1949 in Massachusetts. Then moving to San Rafael while her husband was appointed to Cadet training at Randolph Field. There first child was born at Hamilton Air Base, a son Dean. Archie and Maggie moved back to San Bernardino where they had a daughter Barbara. She worked at St. Bernardine’s Hospital in surgery for the next 25 years.

Archie and Maggie moved to Grass Valley in 1978, built a home and enjoyed the mountains. She spent many hours helping with events at the Sportsmen’s Club in Nevada City. Maggie was always ready to lend a helping hand and enjoyed cooking for all the family and friends.

Maggie lived a full life and said:

“Remember This” Be kind to the world always smile always smile. Grab all the happiness you can, don’t let even a wee bit slip past you. Live, above all things live, don’t simply exist. If you are blessed enough to know what real love is-love with all your heart, soul, and body. Live your life so that any hour you will be able to shake hands with yourself, and try to accomplish at least one thing worthwhile each day. Then when your night comes you will be able to pull up the covers and say to yourself “I have done my best”.

Survivors include Gary and Barbara Gustavson of Grass Valley, Dean and Cathy Caldwell of Pioneer Town , Ca. Preceded in death by her parents Harold and Mae Hays, her husband Archie Caldwell.

Private family service, Hooper & Weaver Cemetery, Contributions may be sent to any animal save.