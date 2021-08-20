Obituary for Margaret Berniece Best Selaya Koehler
Berniece Best Selaya Koehler
September 19, 1921 – August 14, 2021
Berniece was born in Lawton, OK. She married Wayne Best and they had Charlotte and Charles “Chuck”.
She met and married Peter Selaya, Sr. in 1960. Peter brought Peter, Jr. and Lynda to the family.
Berniece and Peter moved to Nevada City in 1978 and established Selaya’s Parlour and Diggins.
Berniece enjoyed cooking, reading and sewing.
She is survived by children Charlotte, Chuck, Peter (Donna Taggart) Selaya and Lynda (Richard) McIlmoil, 9 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 10 great-great grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.
