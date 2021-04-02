Obituary for Marcella Marie Nettles

Marcella Marie Nettles

October 1, 1933 – February 22, 2021

Marcella Marie (Byrd) Nettles was born to Laurence and Lydia Byrd in Kenmare, N.D. She was the fifth of six children growing up on the family farm. She was a member of the local Lutheran church and, as a teen, enjoyed attending local dances with music provided by a then unknown Lawrence Welk and his band. After graduating from Kenmare high school, she began working for the telephone company.

She met LeRoy Nettles while he was working for an oil company as part of an exploration crew in N. D. The couple moved to Texas and were married in 1953. Eventually locating to southern California, they began a family of four children, all boys. Marcella was a devoted mother and homemaker. She considered raising four boys, within six years, one of the hardest jobs anyone could love.

The family moved to Grass Valley in 1970 and Marcella worked at Tess’ Gift Shop for many years. Her other interests included oil painting, gardening, baking, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Marcella is survived by her sons, Chris (Kim) of Va., Danny (Bernadine) of Nevada City, Dale (Diane) of Grass Valley, and sister Marlynn (Don) Conlin of Mt, nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Marcella was preceded in death by her husband LeRoy of 68 years on January 21, 2021, her youngest son, Clayton, brothers; Don, Dean, Dale and Vernon.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date for both LeRoy and Marcella.

Thank you to Dr. E. Claydon, Dr. Kronlund, Hospice, Crystal Ridge Care Home, and the many friends and family for all the love and support during these months.