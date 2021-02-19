Obituary for Marc Reynolds
December 1, 1955 – January 25, 2021
Marc Reynolds Died Jan. 25, 2021 of Covid-19 complications. Survived by his wife Alberta (Jean II) and Son Jeremy. Survived by his mother Jean (I) Reynolds, brothers Greg, Ross and Kurt and sisters Monica and Alison. Graduated of Archbishop Mitty High School, San Jose. While there, Marc was a track star and national merit scholar. Attended San Jose State ’71. A friend and mentor to many. Family gathering pending.
