Obituary for Marc Maison
September 22, 1940 – January 6, 2021
Lifelong Nevada City resident Gilbert Marc Maison passed away January 6, 2021 at the age of 80. He was born September 22, 1940. He graduated in 1959 from Nevada Union High School. He is survived by his daughter Christi Goodman of Portola, five grandchildren, and brother Bret Maison. Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.
