Obituary for Mahlon Schmidt

Mahlon Schmidt

September 27, 2020

Mahlon “Schmitty” Schmidt went home to be with the Lord on September 27, 2020. Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery. For full obituary notice see https://www.hooperandweavermortuary.com/

or https://www.facebook.com/HooperAndWeaverMortuary

