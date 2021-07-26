Obituary for Maden McAnear

Maden McAnear

January 15, 1990 – July 19, 2021

Maden Evan McAnear was born in Grass Valley, California on January 15th, 1990. He died, tragically, on July 19th, 2021.

Maden was always full of life and childlike wonder. His smile was contagious. Such a gracious and tender heart he had. He loved to tell expressive stories, and made you laugh. He had the biggest heart for others… always giving spontaneously his last five dollars to the poor or someone in need. Maden loved family and friends. He loved the outdoors, hiking, camping, fishing, disc golf, and kayaking. He had a creative mind, which showed up in his painting skills and jobs. His last job was with Poe Asphalt out of Clarkston, Washington. He worked with his dad, learning his skills as a finish rollerman.

Maden is survived by his dad, Marvin, and Vernie McAnear of Kamiah Idaho, his mother, Patti Lucas, half-sister Alina Edwards, and half-brother Dylan Anderson, of Grass Valley California. He is also survived by an extended family of aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Our hearts are crushed and saddened beyond words at his going so early in life, and in such a tragic way. Maden, you will always be engraved upon our hearts, and will be missed immensely. Thank you for who you were and how you touched so many lives in such a short time.