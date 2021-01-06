Obituary for Lyndal Rae Aufdenkamp

Lyndal Rae Aufdenkamp

August 23, 1935 – December 22, 2020

Lyn recently joined her husband Dale as she entered Heaven’s gates at the age of 85. Lyn had been a resident of Brunswick Village memory care since July, she was under Hospice care the past month. Lyn was born in Colorado and made Rough and Ready, California, her home for the past 50 years. Lyn and her late husband, Ernst “Dale” Sr. started Aufdenkamp Drilling and drilled many water wells throughout Nevada County.

Lyn was a great lady with a beautiful heart for others, she was a member of Abundant Life Community Church and loved caring for the little children. Lyn volunteered in 4-H Shooting program for children and was active for decades at The Nevada County Sportsmen Club. Among other things, Lyn enjoyed Trap Shooting and was an amazing bowler.

Lyn was predeceased by her loving husband, Ernst Dale Aufdenkamp Sr., her father, Lysle, mother, Lorine and brother Dean. Lyn is survived by her only child, Ernst Dale Jr. of Rough and Ready, California, 3 sisters, Nancy, Lyla and Lenny and brother Barry.

A Celebration of life service will follow sometime in the Spring as it becomes safe for family and friends to gather . If you wish to make a donation in Lyn’s memory, UC Davis Children’s Hospital would be her first choice as well as Hospice of the Foothills.