Obituary for Lucille Shafer
September 29, 1925 – July 13, 2020 Preceded by husband, Paul, parents, Charles and Agnes Buker, siblings, Ralph Buker, Mabel Anderson, Helen Cheeseman. Survived by daughter Joyce Warfleld (Gary Baker), step-sons, Stephen(Beth) and Phillip(Sandy) Shafer, 5 grand children, 13 great grand children, siblings, Russel, Richard Buker and Rosalie(Vincent Holcomb). The family would like to thank Atria Grass Valley and Golden Empire for their kindness and loving care of Lucille.
